Accused Video Peeper Let Off On More Serious Charges

A man accused of videotaping a 14-year old girl in the school where he worked was let off the hook — for the most part — last month. Cook County Judge Kerry Kennedy threw out child pornography charges against 34-year old Raymond Van Syckle of Joliet, but did not lift the charge of unauthorized videotaping.

At the time of his arrest, Van Syckle was employed at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, as an assistant boys’ volleyball coach and as the pool equipment manager.

Van Syckle was accused of videotaping a 14-year old female student who was changing clothes in the girls’ locker room at the school in October 2015. At the time, the student noticed a cell phone camera while she was changing, and notified school officials. By the time school officials questioned Van Syckle, the video had been deleted, but a thumbnail photo of the girl’s buttocks remained on Van Syckle’s cell phone.

Van Syckle was initially indicted on four counts of manufacturing and possession of child pornography and unauthorized videotaping. The pornography charge was dropped. The unauthorized videotaping charge remains. Van Syckle is due back in court May 23.