Acting President Of Providence Catholic High School Feels “Overwhelmed”

The man who took over for Father McGrath at Providence Catholic feels “overwhelmed.” Fr. John Merkelis is the acting president of Providence after Fr. McGrath quickly retired. The day after Christmas WJOL learned of Fr. McGrath’s sudden retirement. His departure is connected to an ongoing civil investigation into an allegation of potentially inappropriate material on his cell phone. New Lenox Police Chief Bob Sterba spoke with WJOL and could not comment on the ongoing investigation. Chief Sterba would not confirm nor deny that the police department has Fr. McGrath’s cell phone. Nor would he say if charges were imminent. Fr. Merkelis says the school is cooperating with the proper authorities regarding the investigation.

Following is a letter to parents of the Providence Catholic school family, unedited.

January 8, 2018

Dear Providence Family,

My thoughts and prayers over this break have been for you and your family, our faculty and staff, and the entire Providence Family. I want to thank you personally for your patience and understanding with the recent events leading to Fr. McGrath’s sudden retirement. This announcement, along with the press release and media coverage, elicited many feelings in me, among them: stunned, confused, sad and hurt in the immediate aftermath, and these continue to visit me as the time unfolds. I am sure you have felt similar feelings.

Regarding the investigation:

1. Fr. McGrath has moved out of the friary and is officially retired as the President of Providence Catholic.

2. We continue to cooperate with the proper authorities, and in the future, I will share whatever can be shared with you at an appropriate time and in light of the circumstances.

3. I am blessed to work with a talented, devoted and competent Response Team representing the Augustinians in this matter; the same can be said of the men and women representing the Diocese of Joliet.

When people ask me how I am doing, I respond, “Overwhelmed!” This refers to my learning the responsibilities of a new role; there is a lot to learn as the Acting President. But, I am also overwhelmed by the emails, telephone calls, voicemail messages, conversations, texts and notes promising prayerful support, volunteering assistance, and expressing confidence in the school community and the entire Providence Family. These have been sources of comfort and reassurance to me.

I feel blessed to serve as the Acting President. My first official act is to ask for your help and prayers. Providence Catholic is not one person, but a diversity of people with incredible talents, inspired by the gospel and infused with the spirit of St. Augustine.

I hope and pray that this letter is as encouraging, reassuring and comforting as your prayers have been to me. Please keep the Providence Family in your prayers. Be assured of mine!

God bless you this New Year!

Fr. John Merkelis, OSA Acting President