Additional Charges Filed Against Shorewood Man in Hammer Attack

New charges have been filed against a 36-year-old Shorewood man who is accused of striking a woman with a hammer and then setting her house on fire. Timothy S. Gregory has now been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson While Knowing People Are Present, two counts of Aggravated Battery, Residential Arson and Criminal Damage to Property. Gregory is accused of attacking his brother’s significant other on Saturday in the 1000 block of North Infantry Drive. Gregory’s bond was set at $2 million in Will County Court. His next court date will be on April 21st at 9:00am at the Will County Courthouse. Joliet Police have told WJOL that the woman is still at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in a medically induced coma. Police have also told WJOL that her condition has not changed.