Advanced Integrated Maintenance Program Provides Career Preparation for JTHS Students

To meet the demand for highly skilled technicians in Will County, NRG Energy and Elliott Electric pay full tuition for six Joliet Township High School seniors participating in the Advanced Integrated Maintenance Program (AIM) at Joliet Junior College.

JTHS seniors enrolled in the program take a series of 4 dual credit, college level courses held on the JJC Campus from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. during the weekday. Upon completion of the program, students receive two high school credits and 13 college credits in the subject areas of HVAC; Industrial Maintenance; Basic Wiring, and Circuit Design; and Industrial Fluid Power.

Upon successful completion of the AIM program, students can enter the workforce or continue the Industrial Technology and Maintenance career pathway by earning an Associate Degree at JJC or a B.S. through a partnership with Southern Illinois University where the university level courses are taught at the JJC Campus.

“Students in this program are filling a high need with so many nuclear plants, fossil fuel plants, chemical and manufacturing plants in our area,” said JJC Instructor Jeff Bradford. “These companies hire our graduates and work with us to create a pipeline for the industry. They need skilled technicians that can look at a system and understand how it works to identify the non-functioning components to keep production running. Through this program, they can hire someone that has fundamental skills and they can train them up.”

Joliet West High School senior Danny Garcia will continue his education at JJC after graduation from high school and feels highly prepared for the continuation of his course work. “This program is amazing for anyone interested in electric, heating and air conditioning. It showed me so many things I have never been exposed to. We learned everything, really,” said Garcia. “From residential wiring, electrical, HVAC and power, I feel prepared, and it gets my foot in the door. This has been a blessing and a great opportunity.”