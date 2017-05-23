Advocate for Will County Veterans, Don Walden, Passes Away at Age 86

Don Walden, one of Will County’s leaders for veterans issues, passed away over the weekend at the age of 86. Walden was a lifelong Joliet resident who served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #1080, where he served as Commander on seven different occasions. Walden was one of the individuals involved in the formation of Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and was one of the leaders of the effort to bring a life-sized statue of Lincoln to the cemetery, which was installed last year. Friends and family will gather on Thursday May 25, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon Ave. in Joliet from 9:30 a.m. until his Memorial Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Internment with honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.