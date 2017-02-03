Aldi Expanding Location In Romeoville

The Village of Romeoville officials gave the green light for grocery retailer Aldi to construct an addition to its store located at 398 S. Weber Road. The store first opened at this location in 2009.

The Village Board approved the site plan for the over 2-thousand square-foot expansion. The expansion will add square footage to the front of the store allowing them to offer more refrigerated space inside and to reconfigure the checkout area.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak says the expansion is, “proof that the company cares about their customers.” Construction is expected to begin this Spring.