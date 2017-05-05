Alert Employees Contact Police In Drug Store Fake Prescription Pickup

A Chicago woman arrested in Wilmington after attempting to pick up a fake prescription. Officers were dispatched to Doc’s Drugs in Wilmington early Monday afternoon after a call was received regarding someone trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription. While en route, dispatch advised that the offender had left in a blue Nissan. Responding officers spotted a vehicle in a parking lot on Water Street that matched the description and stopped to investigate. When officers approached the vehicle they observed the front seat passenger (later identified as Tanaya Mitchell) laying completely flat in the vehicle, with the seat fully reclined and acting nervous.

The complainant at Doc’s Drugs advised one of the officers investigating that a female (matching the physical and clothing description of Mitchell) attempted to pick up a fraudulent prescription of Promethazine/Codeine. Further investigation revealed that Mitchell was wanted by DuPage County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a previous arrest for Unlawful Acquisition of Controlled Substance. Mitchell was placed under arrest and brought to

the Wilmington Police Department for processing.

The Will County State’s Attorney approved felony charges against 30-year-old Tanaya Mitchell for Unlawful Acquisition of Controlled Substance. Mitchell is being held on 115-thousand dollars bond at the Will County Detention Center.