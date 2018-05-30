All Are Welcome At Homecoming Fest In Joliet This Weekend

Homecoming Fest is taking place this weekend at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Parish to celebrate the arrival of summer. Last year was the first one for the fest, and things went so well, they’re doing it again this year.

Homecoming Fest is being held from 5:00 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and on Saturday, June 2 from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m., rain or shine.

Activities include bounce houses, scavenger hunts, music and more.

St. Raymond Parish priest Father Brad Baker says that he was a champion of Homecoming Fest in order to give school children wonderful memories of summer, though he points out that the Fest will be fun for all ages. In fact, Saturday is “Father Brad Baker Day,” as the priest moves on to a new parish in Naperville, the day will give well-wishers a chance to say farewell.

“Homecoming Fest” has a musical line-up which includes local country band, Wild Daisy, and cover band, Maggie Speaks on Friday. On Saturday, the music line-up includes Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band, The Breakfast Club and Seventh Heaven.

For more information, visit https://www.straymond.net/