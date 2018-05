The man accused of gunning down four people at a Nashville, Tennessee, Waffle House is getting a mental health exam.

Yesterday, a judge in Tennessee ordered Travis Reinking to be seen by a doctor before the court case against him goes any further.

Authorities in Tazewell County say Reinking has a history of mental health problems, including an arrest last year for scaling the fence at the White House. Reinking was not at yesterday’s hearing. He is still being held in the Metro Nashville Jail.