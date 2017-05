Recording artist The Weeknd performs at the 2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont is beefing up security following Monday’s deadly terrorist bombing in Manchester, England. More police were patrolling the venue last night during “The Weeknd’s” sold-out show. Undercover officers mixed in with the crowd to watch for any suspicious behavior. Everyone entering the building was patted down by security guards including children.