Amazon Adding 2,000 Jobs Across in Illlinois Including Joliet

Amazon plans to hire 2,000 Illinois workers over the next 14 months, pushing the online retail giant’s employment statewide to 7,000, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Amazon’s Joliet fulfillment center is on the list for new full-time hires as well as its eight others in the state, including Romeoville and the two in Aurora.

Jobs will also be allocated to the company’s downtown corporate office at 227 W. Monroe, its Lake View bookstore, an AmazonFresh site and a University of Illinois-Chicago campus pickup service.