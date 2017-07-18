Amazon Coming to Crest Hill

The city of Crest Hill has announced that Amazon will be taking over a 450,000 square feet business park within the city. The facility is expected to add several hundred full and part time jobs, which may increase significantly during peak holiday seasons. This facility will be the fifth Amazon operated building in Will County. The Crest Hill Business Park has recently add a new entrance and roadway off Division Street. Officials have stated that believe the new road was a key factor in bringing Amazon to Crest Hill.