Amazon Fulfillment Center In Romeoville Hosts Grand Opening And Tour

Amazon will employ more than 8-thousand associates at nine locations in Illinois at its fulfillment centers and campus locations by the end of 2018. The Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville opened last September but on Thursday they hosted a grand opening and tour for officials and the media. The facility is over 750-thousand square feet, while the Joliet fulfillment center is 700-thousand square feet.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said “Amazon is more than just jobs for the community but has reached out by getting involved in charities and added to higher education.” Noak says he’s “very proud” to partner with Amazon and to look at secondary opportunities like third party suppliers to open in Will County.

Joliet Junior College benefits from Amazons Career Choice program. The program helps train employees for in-demand jobs so they can take full advantage of the nation’s innovation economy. The program pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand, high-wage field, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a future career at Amazon. Over 9-thousand employees have participated in Career Choice. JJC says the program amounts to approximately 100 new students enrolled each year at the college.

Amazon has five fulfillment centers in Illinois, with four additional fulfillment centers coming to Monee and Aurora later this year.

Governor Bruce Rauner recognized Will County as an engine of growth and opportunity and congratulated Romoeville officials and Amazon for their commitment in Illinois.

From left: Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Will County Executive Larry Walsh and Romeoville Mayor John Noak

From left, Amazon Romeoville General manager Victor Davis gives tour to Gov Bruce Rauner, local officials and media

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk with Amazon Romeoville associates