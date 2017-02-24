Amazon Gives Back To Three Local Schools

Amazon Fulfillment made donations to three local schools this week during a surprise community giving tour.

The first stop was in Joliet to AO Marshall Elementary School. The school received 60 Fire Kids Edition tablets, equipped with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to over 13,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games. A donation of $500 was also given to AO Marshall. The school suffered a major flood two years ago that destroyed the school library and all its books. Amazon general manager Tom Krut along with associates from the Joliet fulfillment center were on hand to guide students through the apps as they received the tablets, which will be used by teachers to create customized and advanced opportunities to promote reading U.S. Representative Bill Foster, State Senator Pat McGuire, and representatives from the Joliet School District and AO Marshall Elementary School were in attendance to help surprise the students.

The second stop was to Balmoral Elementary School in the Crete-Monee School District where 60 tablets were donated. The final stop was the Bernard J. Ward Elementary School in Bolingbrook with a donation of $5,000 worth of assorted English and Spanish books and literacy materials to expand the school’s library.