Amazon Gives Back To United Way of Will County

Amazon associates loading boxes filled with winter essential backpacks that were donated to United Way of Will County and distributed to local nonprofits that help people facing homelessness in the community.

Ahead of harsh winter weather and the holidays, local Amazon associates made a very special delivery. Last week, local Amazon employees donated 1,000 backpacks full of winter essentials to United Way of Will County to help people facing homelessness. Each backpack is filled with a winter hat, winter gloves, winter wool socks, all-purpose first aid kit, toiletries kit, hand and face sanitizing wipes and healthy snack bars.

United Way of Will County distributed the backpacks to local homeless and emergency shelters and organizations supporting people in transition. Amazon hopes that with these winter essential backpacks, they can help serve a need right now. Amazon backpack donations like this one are taking place across the Midwest as the holiday season gets closer.

The donation is part of Amazon’s ongoing commitment to give back to the communities where its associates work and live. Amazon currently employs more than 3,500 full-time associates at its fulfillment operations in Northern Illinois and will employ more than 8,000 associates in Illinois by the end of 2018. Recently, Amazon announced it is hiring for more than 10,000 seasonal associates in Illinois to help meet customer demand this holiday season, many of which are available in Will County. Interested candidates should visit www.amazondelivers.jobs for more information.