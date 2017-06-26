Amazon Hiring Full Time Employees At Their New Monee Location

Amazon is hiring full-time associates at their new location in Monee. Amazon benefits include, medical, dental, 401k, bonuses and more. You have to apply online at FTjobsnow.com. If you need assistance applying for this job, the Workforce Center of Will County will have computers available to assist job seekers with applying at Amazon and/or setting up an email account which is a requirement to apply. Stop by this week at the Workforce Center located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue this Thursday, June 29th from 9am to 3pm if you need help with the application process.