Amber Alert For Two Girls From Markham

Authorities are searching for two girls who were taken by their father after their mother was shot and killed in south suburban Markham. State police have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Lynn Roby and 2-year-old Jordyn Washington. Both are believed to be with their father, Lynn Washington, who is a person of interest in the deadly shooting of the children’s mother. She was gunned down early yesterday in a domestic related incident at a BP gas station near 167th Street and Pulaski Road. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.