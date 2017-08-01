America In Bloom to Visit City of Joliet

America In Bloom (AIB) judges will visit the City of Joliet to give a 45-minute presentation to promote beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and

lifestyle enhancements. The presentation will take place at the Joliet Public Library – Black Road Branch, on August 9th at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. America In Bloom is a national community-development program that fosters civic pride and economic development. AIB coaches towns on ways to become more livable and sustainable

through a framework of grassroots efforts. The judges will spend a few days in Joliet evaluating six categories: Overall Impression, Heritage Preservation, Environmental Efforts, Urban Forestry, Landscaped Areas and Floral Displays.

The AIB judges’ feedback will help Joliet design its AIB campaign and ultimately compete for nationally prestigious AIB awards and grants.