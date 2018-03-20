America In Bloom To Visit City of Joliet

Thanks to a sponsorship provided by Canadian National, the City of Joliet will participate in an America in Bloom program this summer. Judges from the 501c3 non-profit corporation will tour our community over a two-day period to evaluate the City using seven criteria. The mission of America in Bloom is to promote nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental lifestyle enhancements. The goal of the program is to bring people together to improve and enhance their environment and improve their quality of life. The City of Joliet’s Tree Advisory Board and City Arborist Jim Teiber hope to receive input from the public as to which features in Joliet should be highlighted on this citywide tour.

The seven criteria that will be evaluated are: flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, community vitality, and overall impression. Survey forms may also be obtained on-line, at City Hall, and at both the downtown and west branch libraries. Those wishing to participate in America in Bloom efforts may also contact Jim Teiber at (815) 724-4046. Surveys may be mailed to City of Joliet, AIB Survey, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60432, dropped off at City Hall at the Information Desk, or the public libraries downtown or west branch.

