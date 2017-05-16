Amtrak Conductor Shot In Naperville
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 16, 2017 @ 8:00 PM

Police are investigating the shooting of an Amtrak conducter shot outside of Chicago.  Naperville Police said the incident occurred around 5:00 this afternoon at the Naperville train station.  Amtrak officials say the conducter was shot in the upper body.  His wound is considered to be non-life threatening.  Police say a man in his 70s from Wisconsin is in custody after being restrained by passengers.  Police don’t have a motive for the shooting.

Related Content

Time Still Left to Register to Vote
College Athletic Recruiting Presentation: Thurs Ni...
Channahon Trustee Named as Replacement for Freitag...
New Development Coming to Romeoville
Joliet Public Library Receives Live and Learn Cons...
Rauner Loses Another Springfield Ally
Comments