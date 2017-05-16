Amtrak Conductor Shot In Naperville

Police are investigating the shooting of an Amtrak conducter shot outside of Chicago. Naperville Police said the incident occurred around 5:00 this afternoon at the Naperville train station. Amtrak officials say the conducter was shot in the upper body. His wound is considered to be non-life threatening. Police say a man in his 70s from Wisconsin is in custody after being restrained by passengers. Police don’t have a motive for the shooting.