Amtrak Train Hits Vehicle In Wilmington
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 5:36 AM

A vehicle that became disabled on the Kankakee River Rd. crossing of the Union Pacific railroad tracks was struck by a southbound Amtrak train 305 early Thursday evening.

According to the owner of the vehicle  and a witness from a nearby business, the 2001 Hyundai broke down while crossingthe tracks just before 6:30 pm. A moment after the driver got out of the car and the crossing gates activated and began to come down, signaling the approaching Amtrak train.  The driver was able to move out of the way before the collision occurred.

There were no injuries to any employees or passengers on the train. The
vehicle was towed away and after inspection by the Union Pacific railroad the
Amtrak train was allowed to continue on its route.

 

Press Release Wilmington Police Department

