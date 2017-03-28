Annual Hydrant Testing: Joliet Gives Out Chemical To Get The Rust Out

The Joliet Fire Department will be entering the first phase of its annual hydrant testing beginning Monday, April 3, 2017. The testing program will be conducted Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The hydrant testing will continue for approximately 6 weeks, depending on the weather. Hydrants around Station No. 3 on Laraway Road, Station No. 6 on Oneida Street and Station No. 9.

The Fire Department will take precautions to reduce the impact of possible rusty water. The City of Joliet will provide a chemical that removes rust from clothes in a washing machine, however, be cautioned that affected clothes must not be dried until they have been properly run through a rinse cycle that includes this chemical. The chemical will be available at any Joliet Fire Station, free of charge. For those without transportation call the City of Joliet Water Department at (815) 724-4220 or the Joliet Fire Department at (815) 724-3500.