Annual Senior Resource Festival Set For August 2nd

Senior Services of Will County will kick off its Annual Senior Resource Festival on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Joliet First Assembly, Joliet, Illinois. Over 500 seniors are expected to attend the Annual Senior Resource Festival. The resource festival will focus on making sure each senior receives the necessary information and access to resources they need to remain healthy and live independently. Seniors will enjoy breakfast, lunch, exciting raffle prizes every half hour and entertainment throughout the day. Many workshops will be available that focus on the top senior concerns, such as, how to avoid senior scams and identity theft, remaining healthy and much more.

Twenty-five percent of older adults in Will County are either diabetic or pre-diabetic, and may not even know it. Senior Services of Will County strives to improve the quality of life for this older adult population by offering FREE health screenings at the festival, such as cholesterol, balance, hearing and more to help identify a problem early. The path to achieve longevity is to improve older adult’s quality of life and health screenings are an important part of maintaining good health. An added feature this year, is the mobile food pantry truck which will be on-site to distribute food from 9am-2pm for registered festival attendees, courtesy of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The Annual Senior Resource Festival is FREE to seniors 60+. For more information on exhibiting, providing health screenings, volunteering or to become a workshop presenter, please contact Renee Black at 815-740-4525 or seniorlife@agingspecialists.org.

Event Calendar Details

Event: Annual Senior Resource Festival 2018

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018

Place: Joliet First Assembly

1741 Essington Road

Joliet, Illinois

FREE ADMISSION