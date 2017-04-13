Anonymous Donors Pay For Overdue School Lunch Accounts At Troy School District

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., where all meals are now free under the federal Community Eligibility Provision. A donor inspired by a tweet raised money to pay off lunch debt in districts around the country, as well as thousands of dollars in overdue lunch fees at other schools in the Kingston district. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

A cool thing happened at Troy School District 30-C. Two anonymous donors called this week to pay off overdue student lunch accounts. The first caller paid the total of 45-hundred dollars. A different person on the same day made the same request.

It’s a national movement started by a New York writer Ashley C. Ford. She was saddened by the fact that in the nation’s school cafeterias, kids with unpaid lunch accounts are often embarrassed with a substitute meal of a cold cheese sandwich and a carton of milk. She appealed to her 66-thousand Twitter followers and asked people to pay for their local schools lunch accounts. People around the country dug into their wallets and offered to pay off overdue school lunch accounts.

All accounts are paid up at Troy School District.