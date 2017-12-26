Its likely going to be another two years before Amtrak trains can hit top speeds along the high speed rail corridor between St. Louis and Chicago. Amtrak officials last week said that they want to delay full implementation of the faster trains in Illinois until they can install positive train controls along the entire line. Amtrak says it wants to add the safety measures to make sure another crash like the crash in Washington state doesn’t happen again.
Another Delay For High Speed Rail From Chicago To St. Louis
|
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:25 PM