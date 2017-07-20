Another John Wayne Gacy Victim Identified

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks during a news conference accompanied by Detective Jason Moran, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012 in Chicago, Ill. In an ongoing effort by the Cook County Sheriff's Office to identify the unidentified victims of John Wayne Gacy, the department was able to solve another unrelated cold missing person case. The body of Peoria Illinois native Daniel Raymond Noe, (in photo), who went missing 30 years ago was discovered on Mount Olympus in Utah and evidence has determined his disappearance and death are not connected to Gacy. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)