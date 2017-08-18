Another Round Of Tree Removal In Joliet This Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 18, 2017 @ 5:24 AM
Workers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service look for signs of infestation from the emerald ash borer from an ash tree they cut down in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Thursday, April 12, 2012. The invasive beetle that has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees over the past decade has been found east of the Hudson River for the first time, marking its closest known threat to New England. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Tree removal of the Emerald Ash Borer continues this weekend in several subdivision. Residents in Clublands, Wexford East, Warwick as well as areas bounded by Black Road, Glenwood Avenue, Raynor Avenue and Midland Avenue along with areas bounded by Western Avenue, Ingalls Avenue, Raynor Avenue and DesPlaines River should refrain from parking on the street both Saturday and Sunday between 6:30am and 3:30pm. There will be occasions where roadways will be closed to through traffic. Residents should expect traffic delays.

Related Content

Joliet Central Football Coach Brett Boyter Named C...
House Speaker Calls ‘Continuous Session̵...
Queasy Yet Fascinating For Lincoln-Way East Studen...
Chase Bank Robbed In Joliet
Will County Sheriff’s Office Searching for M...
Rialto Needs Funding!
Comments