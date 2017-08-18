Another Round Of Tree Removal In Joliet This Weekend

Workers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service look for signs of infestation from the emerald ash borer from an ash tree they cut down in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Thursday, April 12, 2012. The invasive beetle that has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees over the past decade has been found east of the Hudson River for the first time, marking its closest known threat to New England. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)