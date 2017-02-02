Another Subpoena Issued to Lincoln-Way High School District 210

Federal prosecutors have issued another grand jury subpoena to Lincoln-Way High School District 210, in relation to payment records for a company tied to an employee who did private work for ex-Superintendent Lawrence Wyllie. The subpoena, which was issued on December 21st, is looking for records related to work performed by Evans Custom Lettering from 2005 to present. Evans Custom Lettering is connected a district employee, Tom Evans, who in 2013 acknowledged doing side work for Wyllie. The district paid the company almost $420,000, with a bulk of the payments being made between 2007 and 2009. This subpoena is just the latest in a long list of incidents related to Lincoln-Way High School District 210. It was in 2015 that the district landed on the state’s financial watch list after years of financial mis-management came to light. The mis-management eventually led to the district closing Lincoln Way North High School at the end of the 2015-16 school year. The investigation has looked into the activities of former Superintendent Lawrence Wyllie although no charges have been filed.