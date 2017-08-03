Anthony’s Restaurant and City of Joliet Finalize Changes in Hours and More

The city of Joliet and Anthony’s Restaurant have announced that the bar and eatery will no longer allow live entertainment and will now close at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings instead of the previous time of 3:00 a.m.. The agreement was made after a shooting and stabbing that began at the restaurant on the morning of July 23rd. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who also the city’s liquor commissioner, finalized the agreement after returning from vacation.