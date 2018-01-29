Antique & Collectibles Sale At Encore Shop At Silver Cross Hopsital

Antique collectors mark Friday, February 2nd on your calander. The Encore Shop at Silver Cross Hospital is holding their Antiques and Collectibles sale. Judy Lake says every year they get unique items and this year is no different. A grandfather clock has been donated.

Photo/Chip Lake

Also a cuckoo clock is one of the largest they’ve seen, at about 2 and 3 feet in height. All proceeds benefit Silver Cross Hospital. The Encore shop opened in 1961 and since 1975 the shop has donated 1.8 million dollars worth of medical equipment and supplies for the hospital. The antique and collectible sale begin February 2nd and 3rd.

The shop is located in the Business Center on the Silver Cross Hospital campus, at 710 Cedar Crossings Dr. in New Lenox.