Apartment Fire In New Lenox Sends One To The Hospital

Another fire in New Lenox. It was Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. that the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire on Hickory Street near Vine Street. Once the NLFPD arrived on scene there was heavy fire which could be seen coming from the back side of the building and the structure fire was quickly upgraded to a full-still.

According to NLFPD Fire Chief Adam Riegel, the fire at the four unit apartment building was under control within 10 minutes and was contained to one unit.

One person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A house fire this week in New Lenox sent 2 people to the hospital.