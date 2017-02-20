Applications For Becoming An Illinois State Trooper Are Being Accepted

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY JUNE 28 ** File ** Illinois State Police cadets march in front of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, May 6, 1999. The cadets were participating in the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Service which is held every year to honor those officers who have die in the line of duty. Black lawmakers are accusing the board that recruits state troopers of not doing enough to hire minorities. A key lawmaker promises to cut the board's budget and is calling for the director to resign. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Applications for becoming an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper are continually accepted by the ISP Merit Board. Officials with the ISP are encouraging those individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement to visit the ISP Merit Board website to complete an application for employment.

The ISP is committed to continue to be one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country. ISP provides cutting-edge training in a variety of law enforcement functions. Initially, all ISP Academy graduates are assigned to patrol; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within our agency. Opportunities include crime scene investigations; SWAT; and becoming a pilot, K-9 officer, investigator, motorcycle officer, or safety education officer on patrol to name a few.

Anyone with questions about becoming an ISP officer can contact Sergeant Elbert Jennings or Special Agent Melissa Uhles. Sergeant Jennings can be

reached by telephone at (217) 785-4370 or email at Elbert_Jennings@isp.state.il.us. Special Agent Uhles can be reached by telephone at (618) 346-3482 or email at Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.

To complete an application please go to recruitment.iosolutions.com/and for more information about the application process, visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com.