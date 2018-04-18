Area Mayors Weigh In On Elwood Village Board Decision Regarding NorthPoint

The City of Elwood yesterday cancelled the Annexation Hearing regarding the Compass Business Park, which was scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. in the Elwood School gymnasium on Monday, April 23. Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco said that after polling Village Board members, there was NO support of the NorthPoint project.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says NorthPoint never reached out to him, so bringing Joliet into the NorthPoint conversation with other communities like Elwood and Manhattan was “dishonest.”

O’Dekirk said, “I guess maybe more to the point: We never had a conversation with them (NorthPoint). Bringing us into the conversation over and over again was dishonest.” O’Dekirk continues, “It was exactly what (Manhattan) Mayor (Jamie) Doyle said. They were trying to play one town against another.”

Manhattan Mayor Jamie Doyle, says he is cautiously optimistic, but that many issues still need to be sorted out, regarding Northpoint … noting that NorthPoint still has options when it comes to the Compass Business Park.

“We are happy to hear Elwood’s decision, however, we are cautiously optimistic,” said Doyle. “We need to sort through everything that has happened. NorthPoint still has options. We will also discuss what happens with our lawsuit against Elwood, moving forward.”