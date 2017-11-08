Armed Carjacking in New Lenox Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed car jacking that took place in New Lenox on Tuesday afternoon. It was just after 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ogden Road in New Lenox Township that a 40-year-old male called authorities stating that he had robbed at gunpoint. The victim stated that he had posted an ad to sell his girlfriend’s 2014 Kia Optima. He was contacted by a female who expressed interest in purchasing the vehicle and they set up a time to meet. At the agreed time, three male black subjects arrived at the home in a white late-model Dodge Challenger with blue stripes. Two of the subjects were described as approximately 20 years old, tall with thin builds, wearing jeans and hooded sweatshirts. The victim was unable to describe the third subject. Victim stated that he showed the Kia to the subjects and then was asked to take a test drive. The victim entered the passenger seat, while one subject drove, the other got in the backseat. While in the area of W. Woodlawn and S. Pine, the driver stopped the vehicle, told the victim to empty his pockets, and then felt what he believed to be a firearm pressed to the back of his head. The victim complied and was told to get out of the vehicle. As the car took off the victim was struck by the open door. Victim stated he also observed the Dodge Challenger fleeing the area, with the Kia, down Woodlawn Road. The incident remains under investigation.