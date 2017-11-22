Armed Robbery In Channahon

Channahon police are searching for the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gun point this week. It was Tuesday, November 21st at 8:30 p.m. that Channahon Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in which a silver handgun was displayed. This happened at 25439 W. Eames Street in Channahon.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male about 5′ 6″ and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket. He was wearing dark pants, white shoes, a red face mask and blue or purple gloves. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and there no description of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Channahon Police department at 815-467-2112 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.