Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Minooka

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an armed robbery at a Citgo station in Minooka on Monday morning. It was at 11:30am that a man entered the station at Ridge Road and I-80 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black coat, blued jeans and white rimmed sunglasses. The man produced a hand gun and demanded cash from the register and then fled to his getaway car, a blue Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856.