Armed Robbery at Joliet Hair Salon

An armed robbery took place at a Joliet hair salon on Thursday night. It was a 6:45pm on Thursday at A Cut Above Hair Studio , 1524 Theodore Street. The man was described as a black male in his 20s, 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing black jogging pants and a black sweatshirt. His face was covered with a white sawdust mask. The suspect left after taking the contents of the register. There were two employees and a customer in the store at the time of the robbery. No one was hurt during the crime.