Armed Robbery at Plainfield Burger King

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at 9:07 p.m. at the Burger King in the 11000 block of Rt. 59 in Plainfield. The suspects entered the establishment, jumped the counter and robbed the store. They then fled the scene on foot and headed north. Authorities have stated that the offenders made off with an undetermined amount of money. The suspects are described as a black male, 5’10” tall, slender muscular build, black sweat pants, black hooded sweatshirt with white stripe and armed with a black handgun. The second suspect is a black male, 5’10” tall, regular build, black pants, black hooded sweatshirt and armed with a black handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department.