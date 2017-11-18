Armed Robbery at Wilmington Bank

Two armed men robbed a bank in Wilmington on Saturday morning. It was at the US Bank, 417 S. Water Street, just after 10:00 a.m. when to men, described as African-American males, displayed handguns and demanded money, escaping with an unknown amount of currency. The two men then fled the scene in a late model silver Ford Mustang and fled the area. A Channahon officer saw the vehicle a short time later on Route 6 near I-55 but lost sight of the vehicle in traffic. The Joliet Police Department then found the vehicle in a desolate area along South Youngs Road in Joliet. No one was injured during the robbery. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is heading up the investigation.