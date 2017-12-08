Army Corps Bids Multimillion-Dollar Project To Remove Invasive Species

A multimillion dollar project bid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help remove invasive species in the Will County Forest Preserve’s Lockport Prairie, as well as encourage plant growth and replenish the underground water for the rare patch of land.

Lockport Prairie inhabitants include the federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly, leafy prairie clover and lakeside daisy; the state-endangered golden corydalis and spotted turtle; and the state-threatened stiff sandwort and Blanding’s turtle.



The project falls under Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act, which protects aquatic resources in the United States. The project’s goal is to restore the natural habitat and critical groundwater relationship between the Forest Preserve’s Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill and Lockport Prairie in Lockport Township.



As groundwater from Prairie Bluff moves slowly toward the Des Plaines River, it flows into Lockport Prairie where it seeps from a bluff or percolates above ground creating habitat for a diversity of plants and creatures. But the preserve is getting drier because the flow of groundwater has been reduced by decades of human activity, ranging from excavation of the I&M Canal to the creation of parking lots and roads in the area.

Work on restoring the prairie could begin as soon as this winter and it will take an additional five years, and at least $2.5 million dollars initially, with more appropriations possibly coming later on down the road.