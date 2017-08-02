Arrangements Set for Joliet Firefighter Shawn Carroll

On Saturday afternoon Joliet Fire Department Lieutenant, Shawn Carroll, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Lt. Carroll was 17 year veteran of the deparment and a member of Truck 1. The wake will be on Thursday at the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home on Black road from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Woodlawn at 10:00 a.m. The burial will take place following the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery. Shawn Carroll was 38-years-old.