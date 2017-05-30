Arrest Made in Joliet Correctional Center Fire

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection with the fire at Joliet Correctional Center on Monday night. Investigators received numerous crime stoppers tips identifying two individuals from surveillance video that was taken shortly before the fire at the prison was reported. It was learned that the arrested 17-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old friend were at the prison together. The arrested juvenile had a lighter and had set some papers on fire intentionally while inside the prison grounds. The fire was too close to exposed insulation that caught on fire. The insulation then caught the rest of the building on fire. The 17-year-old juvenile was sent to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center for one count of arson. Detectives spoke with the other juvenile and no charges will be filed against him.