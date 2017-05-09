Three Arrested in Will County With Over $1 Million Dollars in Cocaine

On Monday night the Will County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals after uncovering over 20 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of their car. It was at 8:20pm on Monday night that the Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit arrested three subjects after a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle that they observed crossing over the center line on three occasions. Deputies made the stop in the area of Monee-Manhattan Road near the intersection of Harlem Avenue in Green Garden Township. The driver, 31-year-old Jorge Vargas-Moreno of Chicago, appeared nervous and was trembling as he was speaking with the deputies. He was asked to exit the vehicle, along with the other two passengers, 35-year-old Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz of Chicago and 22-year-old Yolanda Tavira-Berrum of LaSalle. The Sheriff’s Department K-9 was called to the scene and conducted a sniff search of the vehicle and provided authorities with a positive hit for narcotics in the trunk of the car. A search of the trunk uncovered 20 kilos of wrapped bricks containing cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine was $1.125 million. All three individuals were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Mugshots Left to Right: Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz, Yolanda Tavira-Berrum & Jorge Vargas-Moreno