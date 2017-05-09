Three Arrested in Will County With Over $1 Million Dollars in Cocaine
By Evan Bredeson
May 9, 2017 @ 3:04 PM

On Monday night the Will County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals after uncovering over 20 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of their car. It was at 8:20pm on Monday night that the Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit arrested three subjects after a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle that they observed crossing over the center line on three occasions. Deputies made the stop in the area of Monee-Manhattan Road near the intersection of Harlem Avenue in Green Garden Township. The driver, 31-year-old Jorge Vargas-Moreno of Chicago, appeared nervous and was trembling as he was speaking with the deputies. He was asked to exit the vehicle, along with the other two passengers, 35-year-old Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz of Chicago and 22-year-old Yolanda Tavira-Berrum of LaSalle. The Sheriff’s Department K-9 was called to the scene and conducted a sniff search of the vehicle and provided authorities with a positive hit for narcotics in the trunk of the car. A search of the trunk uncovered 20 kilos of wrapped bricks containing cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine was $1.125 million. All three individuals were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Mugshots Left to Right: Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz, Yolanda Tavira-Berrum & Jorge Vargas-Moreno 

