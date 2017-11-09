Arrest Warrant Issued in Bolingbrook Hit-and-Run

A 19-year-old Joliet man has been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a 35-year-old woman in Bolingbrook last weekend. Eduardo Avila Jr. has been charged with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death and failure to report an accident involving fatal injury or death. Avila is accused of striking Tricia Hoyt sometime between 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday at Frontage Road near Lawton Lane. An arrest warrant with a $500,000 bond has been issued for Avila.