Arroyo Trails Ground Breaking In Channahon

right to left: State Senator Pat McGuire; Dave Rumsey, representing ExxonMobil; Rod Engstrom and Mark Steadham from Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers; Susan Landahl of Exelon Generation; Jeff White, Aux Sable Liquid Products; Mike Rittof; and Chuck Szoke

A rainy and brisk Friday didn’t stop the the ground breaking for the Arroyo Trails nature park in Channonhon. Exelon Generation donated $150,000 toward the development. The trail will allow families, children, school and community groups will be able to experience the wonders of nature and the area’s natural environment. The check was presented by Exelon Generation Senior Vice President Susan Landahl to the People for Channahon Parks Foundation.

The Arroyo Trails project will include outdoor play structures, an outdoor amphitheater for educational programs and organizational gatherings, walking trails, a ravine overlook, informational and educational kiosks, and more. The park will be managed and maintained by the Channahon Park District, and development planning is being coordinated with the People for Channahon Parks Foundation.