‘Arts & Nature on the River’ Returns to Forest Preserve in Channahon

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s second annual “Arts & Nature on the River” event will return to Channahon on Saturday, June 17.

This outdoor and indoor collection of art, artists and performances will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, McKinley Woods. Visitors will stroll the paved paths around Four Rivers to explore informal venues and galleries located throughout the preserve.

During the free event, award winning sand sculptor Brian Turnbough of Mokena will put the finishing touches on a 5-ton sand sculpture. He has been sculpting sand professionally since 2000 and is the current American champion of sand sculpting.

Picture: An artist paints outdoors along a nature path during the 2016 “Arts & Nature on the River” event at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. This year’s event will be held on June 17.