“Ask Me to the Prom ” to Benefit Will County Habitat for Humanity

The Ask Me to the Prom-Runway Show, promoting Will County Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming spring event, Women Build 2018 will take place Sunday, November 19th at 1:00. The show will take place at the SPACE, 610 Moen Avenue, Rockdale. This event is in partnership with Ask Dress Boutique and Professional Salon Concepts. Students from high schools throughout Will County will take to the runway to feature the hottest dress styles for Prom 2018! Dresses included in the show will be from top designers. This event showcases Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week, an annual weeklong event supported by Habitat’s Women Build program in partnership with Lowe’s. The program invites women to devote at least one day to share in the labor of love and build a home to provide a family with strength, stability and independence through housing. The week is meant to spotlight the homeownership challenges faced by women. National Women Build Week is held the week leading up to Mother’s Day, May 5-12, 2018. Donation tickets to the Runway event are available at habitatwill.org.