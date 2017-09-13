Association of Plainfield Teachers Declares Impasse in Contract Negotiations

Negotiators of the Association of Plainfield Teachers has announced that they have declared an impasse in negotiations with Plainfield School District 202. In a statement to WJOL the APT says that contract talks have failed to produce a tentative agreement since the two parties began talking in November of 2016. The deceleration of an impasse is a legal requirement that will cause both sides to submit their last and best offers to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. This step also gives the APT the ability to call for a strike if they feel it necessary to do so. No strike has been called for at this time.