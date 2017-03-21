Attempted Child Abduction at Bus Stop in Lockport Township

On Tuesday, March 20th, the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the area of Oak Avenue and Green Garden, Lockport Township, in reference to an attempted child abduction. A 15 year old female victim stated to deputies that around 6:30am, while waiting for her bus on Oak Avenue, a smaller sized silver four door vehicle drove up and parked near her. An older white male, with short gray hair, exited the vehicle, approached her, and grabbed her around the waist. The man then attempted to pull her into the car. The victim was able to break free and run home. The victim described the vehicle further by stating that it had several large rust spots on it, especially on the trunk, and she did not see a license plate. The victim stated that she had observed the vehicle near the bus stop on a previous occasion and that the same unknown male had offered her a ride. The victim was the only person at the bus stop at the time of the incident. She was not injured in the incidnet. Deputies have increased their presence in the area and around area schools. School districts in the area have been notified of the incident. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle or offender. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigation Division at 815-727-8574 or after business hours please call the non-emergency number at 815-727-8575.