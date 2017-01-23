Attempted Robbery at Joliet Central High School

A 15-year-old attempted to rob another teen with a BB gun on Monday morning at Joliet Central High School. Two 15-year-olds met in a bathroom at Joliet Central at 7:05am Monday morning, where one teen was going to buy marijuana off of the other teen. During the transaction the seller producer a realistic looking handgun and demanded the buyers money and shoes. The robbery was stopped when a school security guard entered the bathroom. The realistic looking handgun turned out to be, in fact, a BB gun. The teen was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. The teen was then booked at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.